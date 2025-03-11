Port Louis [Mauritius], March 11 (ANI): In a gesture of cultural exchange and friendship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool with holy Sangam water from the Mahakumbh, packaged in an exquisite brass and copper pot.

PM Modi is on an official visit to Mauritius from March 11-12.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended a special lunch hosted by the president of Mauritius, and he also paid homage to Former Prime Minister of Mauritius Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and former President of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, Pamplemousses.

Notably, this year, people witnessed Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. It was concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, marking a momentous event filled with spiritual unity, divine energy, and supernatural significance.

Kumbh Mela, the world's largest peaceful gathering, draws millions of pilgrims who bathe in sacred rivers, seeking to purify themselves from sins and attain spiritual liberation.

This sacred event rotates between four locations in India- Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj- each situated by a holy river, from the Ganges to the Shipra, the Godavari, and the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati in Prayagraj.

The expected turnout of 45 crore devotees in 45 days was exceeded within a month, reaching over 66 crores by the concluding day.

The most significant ritual, where millions bathe at Triveni Sangam to cleanse sins and attain Moksha, is the Shahi Snan. Special dates like Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti witnessed grand processions of saints and Akharas, marking the official start of the Mahakumbh.

Meanwhile, the brass and copper pot, chosen to hold the sacred water, is also significant in Hindu culture. According to tradition, storing Ganga water in copper or brass vessels is considered auspicious, as it is believed to retain the water's purity and spiritual essence. (ANI)

