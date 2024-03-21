New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an open invitation to visit Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Russia-based TASS reported. Peskov said PM Modi's visit to Russia is yet to be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

"This (Modi's visit to Russia) is yet to be coordinated through diplomatic channels," Peskov said when asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had indeed invited Modi to pay a visit to Russia after the elections during their phone call on Wednesday.

Also Read | US Shocker: Former High School Teacher Supplied Vapes, Alcohol to Students Before Sexually Assaulting Them; Arrested After Her Mother Files Complaint.

"Of course, the Indian prime minister also has an open invitation to visit our country," Peskov added, according to TASS report.

Peskov stated that "In any case, [Putin and Modi] will meet in the first half of this year." He noted that Putin and PM Modi will meet in a multilateral format on the platforms of international events and in a bilateral format.

Also Read | Antibiotics From India for Use in Animals Seized in UK.

His statement comes after PM Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated India's stand on dialogue and diplomacy as a way for the resolution of the ongoing war against Ukraine, said an official release.

"The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the years to come. They also reviewed progress in various issues of bilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," an official release said.

"While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," it added.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin also shared details of President Putin's conversation with PM Modi and said that the former informed the latter about the ongoing situation in the war-torn region of Ukraine. Putin also emphasised Ukraine's refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to settle the conflict.

"The President of Russia gave his assessment of the current state of affairs in the zone of the special military operation. He emphasised Kyiv's categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to settle the conflict," the President of Russia said in a statement.

"In connection with the events of June 24, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support of the resolute actions by the Russian leadership to protect law and order and ensure stability in the country and security of its people," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)