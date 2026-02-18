New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the opening ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

His remarks will be preceded by a Family Photo of the leaders attending the India AI Impact Summit.

Also Read | Sara Baloch Viral Video: 3 Arrested in Pakistan, Beware of ‘Assam’ Fake Links.

PM Modi will welcome world leaders at Bharat Mandapam and a Family Photo is expected to be taken at around 9:15 am.

He will later participate in the AI Summit opening ceremony and address the gathering.

Also Read | 'When Friends Connect, Innovation Follows': Emmanuel Macron Shares AI-Generated Heart Gesture Image With PM Narendra Modi (See Pic).

The Prime Minister held nine bilateral meetings with world leaders and CEOs on Wednesday on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Seven meetings were held with leaders of countries including Spain, Finland, Serbia, Croatia, Estonia, Kazakhstan and Bhutan.

He held meetings with CEO of Google and the Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 21. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, has witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)