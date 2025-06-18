Zagreb, Jun 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic to discuss a range of issues to boost bilateral ties.

Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Balkan nation, arrived here earlier in the day on the last leg of his three-nation tour.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival for the talks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were present during the talks.

Modi will also meet President Zoran Milanovic.

"Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest," Modi said ahead of his visit.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Plenkovic received PM Modi at the airport upon his arrival from Canada.

Plenkovic said that Modi's visit came at an important geopolitical moment.

"We welcomed Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi to Zagreb! This is the first ever visit by the Prime Minister of India - the most populous country in the world, which comes at an important geopolitical moment," Plenkovic said on X.

He said the two countries are starting a new chapter in their relations and are creating conditions for strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple areas and sectors.

"The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union," the Ministry of External Affairs earlier said in a statement in New Delhi.

In Canada, the Prime Minister attended the G7 summit and held talks with several world leaders. He had earlier visited Cyprus as part of the tour. PTI

