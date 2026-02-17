New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended a warm invitation to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman and newly appointed Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

In his letter, PM Modi also invited Tarique's wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima, to accompany him.

"I take this opportunity to invite you, along with Dr. Zubaida Rahman and your daughter Zaima, on a visit to India at a mutually convenient time. A warm welcome awaits you in India. Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh," the letter from the PM stated.

In the letter, PM Modi congratulated Rahman on his party's victory in the recent parliamentary elections in Bangladesh and on his appointment as Prime Minister, stating, "I wish you every success as you assume the high responsibilities of this office. Your victory is a testimony to the trust and confidence reposed by the people of Bangladesh in your leadership and their mandate for your vision to take the country forward on the path of peace, stability and prosperity."

Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, PM Modi said, "As two close neighbours, India and Bangladesh have a deep-rooted friendship founded on shared history, cultural ties, and the aspirations of our peoples for peace and prosperity. The strong convergence between our respective developmental priorities shall serve as a guiding principle for our future cooperation."

He added that he looks forward to working closely with the newly appointed Bangladesh PM to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation in areas including connectivity, trade, technology, education, skills development, energy, healthcare, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

"As two fast-growing economies and aspiring societies, India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth, work for each other's security and enable mutual prosperity," the letter wrote.

In a historic political shift, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The ceremony, marking the end of a two-decade hiatus from power for the BNP, saw President Mohammed Shahabuddin administer the oath of office at approximately 4:15 pm.

The landmark event took place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, where the President and the new Prime Minister shared a symbolic handshake following the formal proceedings.

BNP won a landslide victory in the February 12 general elections, with the party-led alliance securing a commanding 212 seats in the 300-seat parliament.

India was represented at the high-profile ceremony by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, underscoring the regional significance of the transition in Dhaka. (ANI)

