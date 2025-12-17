PM Narendra Modi being bestowed with the 'Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia', the country's highest award by Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia (Photo: X@MEAIndia)

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 17 (ANI): Ethiopia on Tuesday conferred its highest civilian award- The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia - on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the recognition belongs to the countless Indians whose trust, contributions, and efforts have shaped and strengthened the bilateral partnership.

PM Modi is the first global Head of State or Head of Government to receive this award. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali bestowed the award.

Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th top foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi.

In his remarks, PM Modi said that the award is a matter of great pride for him.

"Just now, I have been conferred with the highest award of the country - The Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia. To be honoured by a very ancient and prosperous civilisation of the world is a matter of great pride for me. On behalf of all Indians, I humbly accept this honour. This award is for all those numerous Indians who shaped our partnership," the Prime Minister said.

"On this occasion, I also express heartfelt gratitude to my friend PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. Last month, when we met during the G20 Summit in South Africa, with great love and right, you had urged me to visit Ethiopia. How could I have turned down this invitation from my friend, my brother? So, at the first chance, I decided to come to Ethiopia," he added.

PM Modi lauded the role of teachers in fostering relations between Ethiopia and India.

"Had this visit been in accordance with the normal diplomatic process, perhaps it would have taken a lot of time. But your love and affection, brought brought me here just within 24 days," he said.

"We, in India, have always believed - Knowledge Liberates. Education is the foundation stone of any country. I am proud that in Ethiopia and India relations, the most significant contribution has been from our teachers. Ethiopia's great culture attracted them here and they received the great fortune of preparing several generations here. Even today, several Indian faculty members are serving at Ethiopian Universities and higher education institutions," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the future belongs to partnerships based on vision and trust.

"Together with Ethiopia, we are committed to furthering such partnerships which can bring forth a solution to evolving global challenges and build new opportunities," he said.

The Prime Minister dedicated the award to 140 crore people of India.

"I'm honoured to be conferred with the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.' I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India," he said in a post on X.

BJP said that PM Modi getting 28th international honour is reflection of India's rising global stature and his respected leadership on the world stage

"Pure pride for India. Ethiopia has conferred its highest civilian award, The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, on PM Shri Narendra Modi -- making him the first global Head of State or Government to receive this distinction. This 28th international honour is reflection of India's rising global stature and PM Modi's steady, respected leadership on the world stage. The whole nation celebrates as he dedicates this honour to 140 crore Indians," the party said in a post on X.

India and Ethiopia on Tuesday elevated the bilateral ties to "strategic partnership" with PM Modi stating that the decision will provide bilateral relations new energy, new speed and new depth.

In his remarks during a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, PM Modi said India and Ethiopia are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity and are co-passengers and partners of the Global South.

"Today, we are elevating India and Ethiopia relations to a strategic partnership. This step will provide our relations with new energy, new speed and new depth," he said.

"India and Ethiopia have had contact, communication and exchange for thousands of years. Our two countries, which are rich in languages and traditions, are symbols of unity in diversity. Both countries are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity. We are co-passengers and partners of the Global South. On international platforms, we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder. The African Union HQ in Ethiopia makes Ethiopia the meeting point of African diplomacy. Inspired by the common vision of inclusive world, in 2023, India ensured that the African Union became a G20 member," he added.

In his remarks, PM Abiy Ahmed Ali said that Ethiopia's economy is performing strongly.

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport. (ANI)

