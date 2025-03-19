New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Thailand from April 2 to 4 to attend the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

This will be his second visit to Thailand, following his 2019 trip to the ASEAN Summits, where he was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal.

The BIMSTEC Summit will take place in Bangkok from April 2 to 4. Under Thailand's chairmanship, BIMSTEC aims to achieve a "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open" region, known as "PRO BIMSTEC," by 2030.

The BIMSTEC Summit aims to foster regional cooperation between South and Southeast Asia, with seven member states: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The summit will focus on key deliverables, including the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, the Report of the Eminent Persons' Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC, and the BIMSTEC Summit Declaration.

According to the Public Relations Department of Thailand, "As chair of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) during 2022-2025, Thailand is going to host the sixth BIMSTEC Summit and related meetings, from 2 to 4 April 2025 in Bangkok."

As per the Public Relations Department, the key deliverables for the upcoming summit include the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, the Report of the Eminent Persons' Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC, and the BIMSTEC Summit Declaration.

The BIMSTEC region encompasses over 1.7 billion people and has a combined GDP of USD 4.7 trillion.

India and Thailand have historically enjoyed warm bilateral relations.

The embassy observed that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1947, and both sides celebrated the 75th anniversary of this establishment in 2022.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) pursues cooperation among its member states across seven priority areas, namely Security, including Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime, Disaster Management and Energy; Trade and Economic Development; Transport Connectivity; Agriculture and Food Security; Science, Technology & Innovation; Environment and Climate Change; and People-to-People Relations.

BIMSTEC serves as a vehicle for regional engagement for an open, peaceful, prosperous and resilient Bay of Bengal region.

The efforts in this regard have strengthened cooperation among member states in the areas of disaster management, maritime security, dealing with challenges of terrorism, drug and human trafficking, cybercrimes, climate change, energy security, food security, increased intra-regional trade and investment, technology and innovation, increased people to people contacts through youth exchanges and cultural exchanges as well as institution building and capacity building, according to the MEA. (ANI)

