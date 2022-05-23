Tokyo [Japan], May 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chairman of NEC Corporation Nobuhiro Endo in Tokyo on Monday, as part of his two-day visit to the country, and discussed the Japanese multinational company's role in India's telecommunication sector.

"The Prime Minister appreciated NEC's role in India's telecommunication sector, especially in undertaking Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI) and Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands (KLI) OFC projects. He also highlighted investment opportunities under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

According to MEA, they discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India including in areas of industrial development, taxation and labour. They also discussed opportunities in India in new and emerging technologies.

PM Modi arrived here for a two-day visit at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Prime Minister Modi will participate in the third Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo on May 24 along with other Quad members.

The PM will have a bilateral meeting with Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, on May 24.

The meeting with PM Kishida will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to carry forward their conversations from the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit held in March 2022, when PM Kishida visited India. During the visit, the PM will participate in a Business Event with Japanese business leaders and also interact with the Indian community.

Indian ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma on Sunday had said that PM Modi will have a round table with 35 business leaders.

"We have a round table where we will have around 35 business leaders and they are quite big as companies, and in addition, leaders will be separately meeting the PM," he told ANI. (ANI)

