New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a delegation of special envoys from South Korea and highlighted the completion of 10 years of India-South Korea partnership. He underlined that the close collaboration between the two countries plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to receive the delegation of Special Envoys from the Republic of Korea led by Mr. Kim Boo Kyum. Recalled my positive meeting with President @Jaemyung_Lee last month."

PM Modi highlighted the various areas of collaboration between India and South Korea, such as innovation, defence, ship-building and skilled mobility.

He added, "India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership, which completes 10 years, continues to grow from innovation and defence to shipbuilding and skilled mobility. Close collaboration between the democracies contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

PM Modi met Lee Jae-myung on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit at Kananaskis, Canada in June 17 earlier this year.

The leaders discussed several areas of collaboration such as commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen.

Previously on June 11, Secretary East, P Kumaran met South Korea's Political Affairs Deputy Minister Chung Byung-won on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit Meet on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said.

In May this year, Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar highlighted the rapidly expanding partnership between India and South Korea, outlining the depth of bilateral ties, the progress under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and emerging opportunities in new technologies and green energy.

In an interview with ANI during the visit of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation to Seoul, Ambassador Kumar discussed how the relationship now spans political, economic, security, and technological domains and holds significant promise for future growth. (ANI)

