Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Uruguay President, Yamandu Orsi, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Photo/@narendramodi)

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Monday with Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and discussed the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders held discussions covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

"They reviewed cooperation in the areas of digital collaboration, ICT, Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI, defence, railways, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, culture and people-to-people linkages," the MEA said in a statement.

"A key area of discussion was strengthening bilateral trade and investment. Both sides expressed interest in the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, aiming to unlock greater economic potential and trade complementarities," it added.

Prime Minister expressed gratitude to President Orsi for the strong condemnation of the recent barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam and appreciated Uruguay's solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to develop a forward-looking bilateral partnership.

Sharing the pictures of the bilateral meet, PM Modi wrote, "Happy to have met President Yamandu Orsi of Uruguay on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil. Close ties between our nations are important for the Global South."

"India is committed to doing everything possible to further deepen relations with Uruguay. In this context, we discussed how to boost cooperation in areas like trade, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, technology, defence and more. The rising popularity of Yoga in Uruguay is wonderful for boosting people-to-people ties," the post added.

Currently, PM Modi is in Rio de Janeiro for the 17th BRICS Summit being held from July 6 to 7.

Earlier, PM Modi, along with other BRICS leaders, partners and outreach invitees, gathered for the traditional family photo at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday morning (local time).

While addressing the session on Environment, COP 30, Global Health, PM Modi said India would redefine the BRICS grouping under its upcoming chairmanship by focusing on "Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability."

Addressing the BRICS Summit in Brazil, PM Modi said, "Under India's BRICS Chairmanship, we will define BRICS in a new form. BRICS would mean 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability'."

He affirmed that New Delhi would carry forward the spirit of people-centric progress during its leadership of the bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa."

In the coming year, under India's BRICS Chairmanship, we will continue close cooperation on all subjects," the Prime Minister said.

Modi underlined how India's presidency of the G20 elevated the concerns of the developing world and promised a similar approach for BRICS.

"Just as during our G-20 Presidency, we ensured inclusivity and prioritized issues of the Global South in the agenda," he said, "In the same way, during our BRICS Chairmanship, we will take this forum forward with a people-centric approach and the spirit of Humanity First."

During the summit, the leaders held productive discussions on various issues on the BRICS agenda, including reform of global governance, enhancing the voice of the global south, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, development issues, and Artificial Intelligence.

Earlier, PM Modi thanked the Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his warm hospitality and the successful organisation of the Summit, the statement added. (ANI)

