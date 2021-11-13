New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with the US Congress delegation here and had a "frank" discussion on regional issues of mutual interest, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister office (PMO), PM Modi met with US Congressional delegation led by Senator John Cornyn which included Senator Michael Crapo, Senator Thomas Tuberville, Senator Michael Lee, Congressman Tony Gonzales and Congressman John Kevin Elizey Sr.

Senator John Cornyn is the co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

"The Congressional delegation noted the excellent management of COVID-19 situation in India in-spite of the challenges of large and diverse population. Prime Minister noted that people's participation based on democratic ethos of the country played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last one century," read the statement.

It informed that PM Modi appreciated the consistent support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership which is anchored in shared democratic values.

"There was a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interest, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region," said the statement.

It further stated that PM Modi and the visiting delegation noted the increasing convergence of strategic interests between the two strategic partners and expressed a desire to further enhance cooperation with an aim to promote global peace and stability.

PM Modi also exchanged views on the potential for enhancing the bilateral relationship and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues such as terrorism, climate change and reliable supply chains for critical technologies, the statement added. (ANI)

