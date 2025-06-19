Zagreb [Croatia], June 19 (ANI): In a gesture underscoring mutual respect and shared historical values, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, paid tribute at The Monument to the Homeland in Zagreb on Wednesday, honouring brave soldiers and reinforcing the deep cultural and emotional ties between the two nations.

"The Monument to the Homeland holds immense importance to the people of Croatia. A short while ago, laid a wreath there," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

The Monument to the Homeland in Zagreb stands as a powerful symbol of Croatia's struggle for independence and is dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Building on the spirit of this shared respect and remembrance, Prime Minister Modi later met the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic, laying the foundation for a renewed partnership between the two nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening India-Croatia ties across trade, technology, and cultural cooperation, and expressed their shared commitment to democratic values and global peace.

"Met Mr. Zoran Milanovic, the President of Croatia. Had extensive discussions on the full range of India-Croatia friendship, including ways to boost linkages of commerce and culture," Prime Minister Modi posted on X, reflecting the depth and scope of the discussions held between the two leaders.

Capping off this meaningful and historic visit, which marked multiple firsts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded his tour of Croatia, calling it a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He was on a three-nation tour. His first stop was Cyprus, followed by Canada, where he attended the G7 Summit, and then Croatia, making it the first visit by an Indian PM to the European Nation.

During his visit, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the people and Government of Croatia. He expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and highlighted the visit's significance in ushering in a new chapter in the shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation between India and Croatia.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Croatia for the warm welcome during what has been a truly landmark visit. This visit ushers in a new chapter in our shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation," PM Modi posted on X.

He shared his positive experience of visiting Zagreb, appreciating the city's culture, people's lifestyle, and warmth, feeling at home during his stay.

"I am happy that I got the opportunity to come to this beautiful city of Zagreb. Even though this visit is a small one, I got to experience the city's culture, people's lifestyle, and warmth. I felt at home...," he said.

PM Modi noted that the visit marked an important milestone in bilateral relations, with many significant decisions made to strengthen India-Croatia ties.

"Today was an important milestone in our bilateral relations. We made many important decisions that will strengthen India-Croatia relations and open new avenues for working together in many areas...," he added.

His remarks came after a day of high-level engagements, including talks with his Croatian counterpart Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and a ceremonial welcome in the capital city of Zagreb, which he shared highlights of on Wednesday. (ANI)

