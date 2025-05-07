New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has postponed his upcoming visit to three countries - Norway, Croatia, and the Netherlands, according to sources. He was scheduled to be there from May 13-17, sources said.

PM Modi's decision comes amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people while several others were injured.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, Indian Armed Forces, under Operation Sindoor, launched early Wednesday, targeted nine terror camps, including four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The strikes, conducted between 1:05 am and 1:30 am early on Wednesday, were a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoJK based on credible intelligence.

Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the Pahalgam attack, attributed to Pakistan-based terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF).

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor. Addressing a press briefing in Delhi on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh outlined the objectives of the operation and provided details on destroyed terrorist camps.

Colonel Qureshi detailed the targeted camps, stating that the four terrorist camps destroyed in Pakistan are Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya.

"First is Sarjal camp, Sialkot, which lies 6 km inside Pakistan... It's the camp where those terrorists involved in the March 2025 killing of four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel received their training," she said.

She also highlighted the Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot, located 12-18 km inside Pakistan. "Second is Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, which lies 12-18 km inside Pakistan... It's one of the biggest camps of Hizbul Mujahideen. It is one of the control centres for spreading terrorism in the Kathua, Jammu region," she said.

"The camp planned and directed the attack on the Pathankot Air Force base camp," Qureshi added.

Pointing to Markaz Taiba in Muridke, she said, "those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks trained here, including Ajmal Kasab and David Headley".

She also confirmed the destruction of Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, located 100 km inside Pakistan, stating, "It was the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, targeted by Indian Armed Forces."

Emphasising the operation's precision, Qureshi clarified, "No military installation was targeted, and till now there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan." (ANI)

