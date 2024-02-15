Doha [Qatar], February 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) held a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha. PM Modi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed ways to boost the friendship between India and Qatar.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship."

According to Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the discussions between two leaders covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors like trade, investment, energy, finance, among others.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Furthering India - Qatar partnership! PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with HH @MBA_AlThani_, PM & FM of Qatar in Doha. Discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade & investment, energy, finance among others."

Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Doha for a two-day official visit to Qatar. He was received at the airport by Qatar's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. He arrived in Qatar after concluding his visit to the UAE.

Upon arrival in Qatar, PM Modi in a post on X stated, "Landed in Doha. Looking forward to a fruitful Qatar visit which will deepen India-Qatar friendship."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that PM Modi's visit to Qatar will give a filip to the historic and deep-rooted ties between the two nations. This is PM Modi's second visit to Qatar. PM Modi for the first time visited Qatar in June 2016.

"Giving a filip to the historic and deep-rooted bonds with Qatar! PM @narendramodiarrives on a visit to Doha. Received by State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi at the airport. Wide-ranging talks with Qatari leadership on strengthening bilateral partnership lies ahead," Jaiswal posted on X.

In a press release, MEA stated, "On 15 February, Prime Minister will meet the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hold talks on bilateral as well as regional and global issues."

While addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit, Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that PM Modi's visit would provide an opportunity for leaders to discuss ways to further deepen and strengthen the multifaceted partnership.

"PM Modi's visit to Qatar will provide an opportunity for the top leadership of the two countries to discuss ways to further deepen and strengthen our multifaceted partnership as well as exchange views on different regional and international issues of mutual importance," Kwatra noted.

The foreign secretary also highlighted that this will be the second visit of PM Modi to Qatar, with the last one taking place in June 2016. Emphasising the growing ties between India and Qatar, the Foreign Secretary mentioned high-level visits to Qatar.

"There have been several high-level exchanges between India and Qatar in recent years. You would recall the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Doha in November 2022, as well as the visit of then Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in June 2022. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also undertaken multiple visits to Qatar in the last 3 to 4 years," the Foreign Secretary also said.

The relationship between the two countries has grown multifaceted with robust energy partnership and collaboration in culture, education, and security. The bilateral trade currently stands at approximately USD 20 billion, with Qatar emerging as a significant investor across various sectors in India.

"The bilateral relationship between India and Qatar that has been steadily growing includes a comprehensive span, including political ties, trade and investment linkages, a strong energy partnership and ties in the field of culture, education and security," he said, adding, "Strong bilateral trade between India and Qatar currently stands at roughly USD 20 bn and Qatar is also a significant investor in India across the whole range of economies."

Specifically mentioning the recent agreement between QatarEnergy and India's Petronet for the supply of 7.5 million metric tonnes per year of LNG from Qatar to India for a duration of 20 years, starting in 2028, Kwatra said, "You'd be aware following the recently concluded India Energy Week, QatarEnergy and India's Petronet had signed an agreement for the supply of 7.5 million metric tonnes per year of LNG from Qatar to India for 20 years starting 2028."

In a statement on Tuesday, PM Modi stated, "India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. In recent years, our multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres, including high level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening our energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education."

"The presence of over 800,000 strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to our strong people-to-people ties," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai and discussed bilateral partnership and the "well-being of the Indian community" living in Qatar. (ANI)

