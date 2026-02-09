New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a phone call from his Mauritian counterpart, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, during which both leaders discussed the progress in the extensive cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, PM Modi welcomed the Mauritian Prime Minister to India for the upcoming AI-Impact Summit, scheduled for next week.

Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special, historic and people-focused ties between the two nations.

"Happy to receive a phone call from my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. We reviewed progress in the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Mauritius since our memorable meeting in Varanasi last year. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the special, historic and people-centric ties that unite our two nations. India and Mauritius will continue to work together to achieve shared objectives of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. I look forward to welcoming him to India for the AI Impact Summit next week," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

Last year in September, India extended a comprehensive Special Economic Package exceeding USD 680 million to Mauritius and signed multiple agreements during the State visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam to India.

The two leaders also held wide-ranging discussions covering bilateral, regional, and global issues, culminating in the signing of seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across diverse sectors, including science and technology, oceanography, public administration, power, small development projects, hydrography, and space cooperation.

Meanwhile, India is set to host the AI-Impact Summit, scheduled from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, marking the first global AI summit to be held in the Global South.

Designed as a five-day programme covering policy, research, industry and public engagement, the Summit is anchored on three foundational pillars or "Sutras": People, Planet and Progress, and is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators and experts to deliberate on AI's role in governance, innovation and sustainable development.

The India AI Impact Expo, spanning over 70,000 square metres, is expected to feature more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across 10 thematic pavilions, showcasing AI's transition from research and pilots to large-scale deployment.

The Summit builds on India's development-focused approach to AI, aligns with the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India Initiative, and emphasises translating global AI discussions into practical, people-centric outcomes. (ANI)

