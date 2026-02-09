New York, February 9: The United States will observe Presidents’ Day 2026 on Monday, February 16. As one of 11 official federal holidays, the day will result in the closure of most government offices, financial institutions, and the postal service. While officially designated as "Washington’s Birthday" by the federal government, the holiday is widely recognized as a tribute to all past American leaders.

Established in 1885 to honor George Washington, the holiday was originally celebrated on his actual birthday, February 22. In 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved the observance to the third Monday in February to provide workers with a consistent three-day weekend. Today, many states use the occasion to honor both Washington and Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday also falls in February. Presidents’ Day 2026 Date: When Is Presidents’ Day? Know What’s Open and Closed in US on 'Washington's Birthday'.

What Will Be Open or Closed Across the US on President's Day 2026?

What Is Closed on Monday, February 16?

As a federal holiday, most public and administrative services will be suspended for the day. Residents should plan for the following major closures:

US Postal Service: Post Office locations will be closed, and there will be no regular residential or business mail delivery.

Post Office locations will be closed, and there will be no regular residential or business mail delivery. Banks and Markets: Most major banks and credit unions follow the Federal Reserve schedule and will remain closed. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will also suspend trading.

Most major banks and credit unions follow the Federal Reserve schedule and will remain closed. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will also suspend trading. Government Offices: Federal, state, and local government buildings, including courts and Social Security offices, will be closed.

Federal, state, and local government buildings, including courts and Social Security offices, will be closed. Public Libraries and Schools: Most public school districts and many university campuses will observe the holiday, though some districts may use the day as a weather makeup date.

What Remains Open?

Unlike major holidays such as Christmas or Thanksgiving, the private sector remains largely active. Most retail stores, supermarkets, and restaurants will operate under normal or slightly modified hours.

The holiday is particularly well-known for "Presidents’ Day Sales," with major retailers offering significant discounts on furniture, mattresses, and electronics. Public transportation services generally continue to run, though commuters should check for "Sunday" or "Holiday" schedules depending on their local transit authority. Who Created Gmail Lookalike Jmail.world and Why?

Historical Significance

The transition from "Washington’s Birthday" to the colloquial "Presidents’ Day" began in the 1980s as retailers popularized the term for marketing purposes. While the federal name remains unchanged, various states have adopted their own titles for the day, such as "Washington and Lincoln Day" or "George Washington Day."

In Washington, D.C., and at historic sites like Mount Vernon, the day is marked with patriotic ceremonies and readings of Washington’s Farewell Address, maintaining the tradition of reflecting on the nation's founding principles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (frbservices.org). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).