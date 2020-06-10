World News | PM Modi Speaks to Philippines President, Assures India's Commitment in COVID-19

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], June 09 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte during which he assured India's commitment to supporting the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic.

President Duterte also appreciated the steps taken by India to maintain a supply of essential pharmaceutical products to the Philippines, according to a Prime Minister's Office's statement.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with President of Philippines, His Excellency Rodrigo Duterte, and discussed the steps being taken by the two Governments to address the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic," read the statement.

During the call, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India sees the Philippines as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific Region. Both leaders expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended to ensure the welfare of their citizens in each other's territory, as also for their repatriation home, during the ongoing health crisis.

"Prime Minister assured President Duterte of India's commitment to supporting the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic and stressed that India's well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products, including for an eventual vaccine once it is found, would continue to be deployed for the benefit of entire humanity," the statement further read.

The leaders shared their satisfaction at the progress seen in recent years in all aspects of the bilateral relationship, including defence cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes to President Duterte and the people of the Philippines for the forthcoming National Day of the Philippines. (ANI)

