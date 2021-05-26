New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in which the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

According to a PMO release, PM Modi thanked Macron for the assistance provided by France to India's COVID-19 response.

"The leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and expressed their satisfaction at the positive outcomes of the recently concluded India-EU Leaders' Meeting," the release said.

They agreed that the announcements regarding the resumption of negotiations for balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements, and the India-EU Connectivity Partnership were welcome steps.

"The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-COVID era," the release said.

PM Modi also reiterated his invitation to President Macron to visit India as soon as conditions permit. (ANI)

