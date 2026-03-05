Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): China is preparing to introduce a major legal overhaul that could dramatically reshape language use across the country, prioritising Mandarin Chinese in education and public life while sharply limiting the role of minority languages.

The move is expected to be formally approved during a parliamentary session scheduled for March 2026, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, the legislation, a revised version of the Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, is expected to be passed by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

If enacted, the law will firmly establish Mandarin, also known as Putonghua, as the primary language used in schools, universities, and official communication across China, including regions historically inhabited by ethnic minorities.

The proposed framework would significantly reduce the role of languages such as Tibetan, Uyghur, and Mongolian in the education system. These languages would only be allowed as optional or supplementary subjects, rather than serving as mediums of instruction for core academic subjects.

This represents a departure from earlier policies that had nominally allowed limited bilingual education, particularly in minority-dominated regions.

Authorities in China argue that the policy is intended to strengthen national unity and create a stronger sense of shared identity across China's diverse population. The legislation aligns with the ideological framework promoted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has repeatedly emphasised the need to cultivate a unified "Chinese national community consciousness".

Many analysts and rights advocates see the move as part of a broader effort to accelerate cultural assimilation under the government's "Sinicisation" agenda.

Critics warn that restricting minority languages in classrooms could gradually erode linguistic diversity and weaken the cultural heritage of ethnic communities.

The draft law also complements recent amendments to China's National Common Language and Script Law, which came into force on January 1, 2026.

The revised legislation further strengthens the role of Mandarin as the national standard language and extends its mandatory use to digital platforms and online content, as highlighted by Phayul.

The updated framework even requires Mandarin to be used as the basic language in online games and internet-based communication. Observers say the combined legal changes represent a significant shift in China's language policy.

The new approach moves away from earlier commitments to limited linguistic accommodation and instead promotes a centralised language regime dominated by Mandarin. For Tibetan communities in particular, where schools once offered Tibetan-language education alongside Mandarin, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

