New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for his wishes on Republic Day.

PM Modi wishes to grow the ties between the nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and the people of Bhutan for the warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India. May the special bonds of friendship and unique ties between our nations continue to grow from strength to strength."

Tobgay had extended his wishes to PM Modi earlier in the day.

In a post on X, he said, "I join the people of Bhutan in extending warm Republic Day greetings to PM Narendra Modi Ji, the Government and people of India. This joyous occasion celebrates India's inspiring journey and reflects the close bonds and shared values between our two nations."

The Indian embassy in Bhutan had celebrated the 77th Republic Day.

In a post on X, he said, "On 77th Republic Day, tribute to our National Song Vande Mataram150 paid by accomplished music artists, led by renowned violinist Dr Jyotsna Srikanth, set to Raag Desh."

"The 77th Republic Day of India was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm at the India House today. Ambassador Sandeep Arya unfurled the tricolour, followed by the reading of the President's Address to the Nation and march past. Members from the Indian community, friends from Bhutan and senior Bhutanese officials joined the celebrations at India House," the embassy said.

The celebrations further included cultural performances by Indian artistes.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "A dance team led by Ms. Charmi Chheda and bhutanese artists performed a fusion dance as a tribute to the timeless song Vande Mataram. It was followed by a musical performance by a visiting cultural group supported by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, led by Dr. Jyotsna Srikanth, a renowned Carnatic Music violinist."

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Delhi extended greetings on Facebook.

"Happy 77th Republic Day," it said.

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

