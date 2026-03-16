PNN

New Delhi [India], March 16: A series of youth-led initiatives in Surat are drawing attention for promoting environmental awareness, worker welfare, and public health education. Among the individuals contributing to these efforts is young social impact advocate Jval Gami, whose initiatives have focused on mobilising community participation and encouraging youth involvement in social causes.

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One of the initiatives includes a climate awareness drive involving the distribution of plantable pencils among students. The pencils, designed to grow into plants after use, aim to introduce students to sustainability concepts while encouraging small environmental actions in everyday life. The campaign seeks to instil environmental responsibility among young learners and promote practical engagement with climate awareness.

In another effort focused on worker welfare, UV-protection glasses were distributed to safai karmacharis working in outdoor conditions. Sanitation workers often operate under prolonged exposure to sunlight and challenging working environments. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about occupational safety and acknowledge the contributions of frontline sanitation workers within the community.

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The activities also extended to public health awareness through an organ donation campaign, which encouraged citizens to learn about organ donation and its potential to save lives. The campaign focused on addressing common misconceptions and motivating individuals to consider pledging their organs, highlighting the importance of awareness and informed decision-making in public health matters.

Alongside these initiatives, youth engagement activities have been conducted through the Youth Motivation Forum in Surat, a platform that encourages students and young individuals to participate in community service and leadership-oriented discussions. According to organisers, the forum has engaged over 25,000 students and young participants through motivational sessions, awareness drives, and youth interaction programmes.

Observers note that such initiatives reflect a growing trend of youth-led community participation in civic and social development, particularly in areas such as environmental sustainability, public health awareness, and social responsibility.

As communities increasingly recognise the importance of grassroots engagement, initiatives led by young volunteers and social advocates continue to highlight the role of youth in contributing to local development and awareness-building efforts.

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