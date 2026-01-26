New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for extending his wishes on Republic Day.

PM Modi said he looked forward to Macron's visit to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

Also Read | Elon Musk's X Faces Fresh EU Probe: European Commission Launches New DSA Investigation Over Grok AI's Sexualised Deepfake Images of Women and Minors.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron for your warm wishes on India's 77th Republic Day. I look forward to welcoming you in India soon and further deepen and diversify the India-France strategic partnership."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2015802893404967157?s=20

Also Read | Who Is Imaan Mazari? Pakistan Human Rights Lawyer Jailed for 17 Years Over 'Anti-State' Social Media Posts.

Macron shared a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2024, when the French President was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

In a post on X, he also mentioned that he would meet PM Modi in February.

"What a beautiful memory of Republic Day by your side in 2024! My dear friend Narendra Modi, dear Indian friends, all my best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together!", the French President wrote on X.

https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/2015653556284440640?s=20

Macron was the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in 2024. During his visit, the French military contingent also participated in the parade. The 2024 parade had twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy).

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in France celebrated Republic Day in Paris.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "77th Republic Day celebrated at the Embassy of India, Paris, today. Ambassador Sanjeev Singla unfurled the Indian Flag and read President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation. Indian community and friends of India joined the celebrations virtually. "

https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/2015735591007068492?s=20

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)