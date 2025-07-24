London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for warm welcome at Chequers.

PM Modi said that their discussions reflected a shared commitment to deepen India-UK ties.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement Not Just Economic Partnership but Blueprint for Shared Prosperity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

In a post on X, he said, "Thankful to PM Keir Starmer for the warm welcome at Chequers. Our discussions reflect a shared commitment to deepen India-UK ties across sectors."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1948353293060841792

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Biggest, Most Economically Significant Trade Deal UK Has Made Since Leaving EU, Says British PM Keir Starmer on FTA.

The much-awaited landmark India-UK FTA was signed in the presence of PM Modi and Keir Starmer earlier in the day, providing greater access to goods and services between the two countries. PM Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to the UK.

PM Modi hailed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a new chapter in the India-UK relationship.PM Modi said that the deal represents India and UK's commitment to enhance trade ties.

In a post on X, he said, "A new chapter begins today in the India-UK economic partnership! The signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) reflects our shared commitment to enhancing trade, driving inclusive growth and creating opportunities for farmers, women, youth, MSMEs, and professionals."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1948342831652708358

"Labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather & footwear, marine, gems & jewellery, organic chemicals, plastics, auto parts, artisanal products and services are poised for strong growth. This will ensure further acceleration of India's journey towards becoming a global manufacturing hub. India-UK CETA will add momentum to the 'Make in India' led growth and export promotion. This agreement will also provide Indian consumers with high-quality goods at competitive prices. The future indeed holds the promise of greater prosperity and deeper ties between our nations!" he added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi lauded the signing of the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), stating that the agreement marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations between the two nations.

During a joint press statement with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, PM Modi highlighted the enhanced market access and economic opportunities for both nations while expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality he received during his official visit to the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)