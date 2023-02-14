New Delhi, February 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday via video conference, according to official information. "Today PM Modi will interact with French President Emmanuel Macron via VC at 4:30 pm," an official said.

Ties between India and France have grown closer in the last few years. Recently, in January, India - France strategic dialogue between national security advisor Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French President concluded in New Delhi.

During the dialogue, all facets of the Indo-French strategic partnership were discussed, including counterterrorism collaboration, cyber security, space policy, significant global and regional challenges including the conflict in Ukraine, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

As the first bilateral visit of the year, the dialogue between India and France aimed to pave the way for an ambitious expansion of the Indo-French strategic partnership as it marks its 25th anniversary this year.

PM Modi and President Macron share a warm relationship. When India assumed the G20 presidency, the French President exuded confidence in India's leadership.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Macron stressed that he trusts his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unite everyone to establish peace and a sustainable world.

Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world."

The last official meeting between the two leaders took place at the G20 summit in Indonesia. PM Modi held discussions with the French President on the issues of civil nuclear collaboration on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in Bali, Indonesia.

The two leaders reviewed ongoing collaboration in diverse areas like defence, civil nuclear, trade, and investment. They also welcomed the deepening of cooperation in new areas of economic engagement. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

France is one of India's premier global and Indo-Pacific partners. Both sides reaffirmed that their strategic partnership has a vital role in advancing peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Even in CoP 27, the French President was seen lauding India's progress in the field of renewable energy and said that the "ambition levels in India are high."

In his address at United Nations' COP27 conference, he said, "Ambition levels in India are high when it comes to renewables."

