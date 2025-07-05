Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago from July 3-4 at the invitation of the Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago where they condemned terrorism in all its forms.

Bissessar and PM Modi in a Joint Statement acknowledged the common threat posed by terrorism to peace and security.

Also Read | PM Modi in Argentina: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Buenos Aires (See Pics and Videos).

As per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, "The two leaders acknowledged the common threat posed by terrorism to peace and security. They reiterated their strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to terrorism. They declared that there could be no justification for terrorism, including cross-border terrorism."

This landmark visit - the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years, was imbued with profound significance, as it coincided with the 180th anniversary of the arrival of Indian immigrants to Trinidad and Tobago in 1845. It reaffirmed the deep-rooted civilizational ties, vibrant people-to-people linkages, and shared democratic values that form the bedrock of the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

Also Read | Texas Floods: 13 Dead, Over 20 Kids From Summer Camps Missing During Major Flash Flooding in US (Watch Videos).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her recent electoral victory and commended her sterling contributions in the strengthening of the bilateral ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

In recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exceptional leadership both within India and on the global stage, he was conferred the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago - the country's highest national honour, as per the MEA statement.

The two Prime Ministers held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and breadth of the relationship and reaffirmed their resolve to build a broad-based, inclusive, and forward-looking partnership in areas such as health, ICT, culture, sports, trade, economic development, agriculture, justice, legal affairs, education and skill development, the statement said.

They welcomed the signing of important agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, development cooperation, academia, cultural exchange, diplomatic training and sports. The leaders recalled the outcomes of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit held in November 2024 and committed to accelerating the implementation of initiatives announced therein, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)