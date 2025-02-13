Washington, DC, February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with United States National Security Advisor Mike Waltz at Blair House in Washington DC on Thursday. The two leaders had a "meaningful exchange of views" on deepening strategic ties between India and the US and addressing global security challenges. PM Modi said Waltz has always been a great friend of India. PM Modi called defence, technology, security "important aspects" of ties between India and US and said that his discussion with Waltz were held around these issues.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Had a fruitful meeting with NSA @michaelgwaltz. He has always been a great friend of India. Defence, technology and security are important aspects of India-USA ties and we had a wonderful discussion around these issues. There is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more." Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X to share details regarding the meeting between Waltz and PM Modi.

"PM @narendramodi met with U.S. National Security Advisor @michaelgwaltz at Blaire House today in Washington D.C. They had a meaningful exchange of views on deepening India - US strategic ties & addressing global security challenges," Jaiswal posted on X. PM Modi, who arrived in the US on Wednesday (local time), is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House. He will also meet Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at the Blair House.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials PM Modi at the airport. Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with the US President and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi, US NSA Mike Waltz Hold Talks

PM Modi, US NSA Mike Waltz Hold Talks

"Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," PM Modi had posted on X. PM Modi arrived in the US after concluding his three-day visit to France, where he attended various programmes ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to commerce, energy, and cultural linkages. PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs.

