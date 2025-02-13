Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at Blair House in Washington during his two-day US visit. Musk, who also heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Donald Trump administration, was joined by his children—X, Strider, and Azure. The meeting followed Musk’s discussions with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. PM Modi was accompanied by EAM S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. According to Reuters, a key agenda was Starlink’s pending licence approval in India, as Musk seeks regulatory clearance for expanding satellite-based internet services in the country. PM Modi in US Today: United States To Prioritise Defence, Energy Sales to India, Says White House Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump Meet.

Elon Musk Meets PM Modi

#WATCH | The bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is underway at Blair House in Washington, DC. (Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/74pq4q1FRd — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

