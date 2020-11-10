New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speedy recovery from COVID-19 and good health.

"Best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Says SCO Member States Should Resolve Disputes, Differences Through Dialogue.

Zelenskiy on Monday announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus.

"There are no lucky people for whom #COVID19 does not pose a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test. I feel good & take a lot of vitamins. Promise to isolate me, but keep working. I will overcome COVID19 as most people do. It's gonna be fine!" he had tweeted.

Also Read | Al-Qaeda Has Agreed to Conceal Presence in Afghanistan Till US Maintains Troops: Expert.

Ukraine has so far reported 4,69,018 COVID-19 cases, 2,09,143 recoveries and 8,565 lethal cases from the disease since the start of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)