PM Narendra Modi arrives in Paris for an official two-day visit. (Photo/ANI)

Paris [France], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Thursday for an official two-day visit. He was welcomed at the airport by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne.

The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day in Paris as the Guest of Honour on April 14. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said India and France cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. He termed the visit as "particularly special".

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also meet the Indian community and leading CEOS from both nations. (ANI)

