Kathmandu, May 1 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday called on foreign and domestic investors to choose the Koshi province as an investment destination, assuring investors of ample potential and a favourable atmosphere.

Inaugurating the Koshi Investment Summit organised by the provincial government, Oli urged the administrative sector to prioritise mobilising both domestic and foreign investment, noting that Nepal offers a favourable climate for investment in various sectors, including tourism.

He pledged comprehensive government facilitation to build an environment conducive to investment.

Prime Minister Oli said the Koshi province will be connected to a six-lane, Asian-standard East-West Highway in the future and urged investors to invest with confidence, assuring them that the government has already developed key infrastructure and transit facilities in the region.

He emphasised that the government is working to ensure benefits for investors from within the country, the international community, the non-resident community, and the province.

