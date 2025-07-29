Kathmandu, Jul 29 (PTI) Nepal is preparing for a high-level dialogue to resolve existing trade issues with India during Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's upcoming visit to New Delhi, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari said on Tuesday.

Various issues, including trade promotion, would be discussed, Bhandari said while speaking as chief guest at a programme organised by Nepal Freight Forwarders Association to mark the 31st Cargo Day in Kathmandu.

The Ministry has been taking initiatives to upgrade trade and business between the two countries, he added.

The government is committed to resolving the trade-related issues with the two neighbouring countries, India and China, as they are Nepal's first market, Bhandari said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri last week said Prime Minister Oli will visit India in mid-September. However, the date and the detailed schedules of the visit are yet to be finalised.

