Islamabad [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): As Pakistan continues to grapple with infrastructure vulnerabilities and seasonal disruptions, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a fresh forecast warning of widespread rain, thunderstorms and snowfall across large parts of the country in the coming week, raising concerns over travel, road connectivity and public safety.

According to Dawn, the PMD said a new westerly weather system is expected to approach western parts of Pakistan from the night of December 29, intensify from December 30, and impact most upper and central regions by December 31. The effects are likely to persist in upper areas until the morning of January 2.

The department noted that fog conditions are likely to ease in central and southern Punjab and upper Sindh during the wet spell, while daytime temperatures are expected to drop further, especially after the system passes.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain, wind and thunderstorms, along with snowfall in Murree and the Galiyat, are expected from the evening or night of December 30 through the morning of January 2, with intermittent breaks.

Isolated rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, the Potohar region, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujrat between December 31 and January 1, Dawn reported.

Additional isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected on December 31 in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Jhang and Sahiwal.

In Sindh, the PMD has forecast isolated light rain or drizzle in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Thatta, Badin and nearby areas on December 30.

Balochistan is likely to see rain, wind and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over hilly regions, in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Musakhel, Turbat, Gwadar, Jiwani, Lasbela, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk and Kharan from the night of December 29 to December 31, with occasional gaps, according to Dawn.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected from December 30 to January 1, with moderate to heavy snowfall at a few places in upper districts, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, and Waziristan, as well as Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Kohat.

The PMD has also forecast rain, wind and thunderstorms with moderate snowfall in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), including Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) areas such as Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from the evening or night of December 30 to the morning of January 2, Dawn reported.

The weather department warned that snowfall could lead to road closures and slippery conditions in several mountainous regions, including Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, the Galiyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the period.

It further cautioned about the risk of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoGB and PoJK, advising tourists and commuters to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel amid the expected severe weather conditions. (ANI)

