Gilgit [PoGB], April 2 (ANI): Protesters affected by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at their ongoing protest camp near Bab-e-Chilas in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), which coincided with the 45th day of their sit-in, as reported by local news outlet Hum English.

The demonstrators, primarily from the surrounding areas of Diamer, gathered at the site to offer prayers on Monday and reaffirm their determination to continue their protest until their 31-point charter of demands is fully addressed. The prayers were led by Maulana Hazratullah, the chairman of the protest committee, Hum English cited.

Also Read | Indian Stocks Recover From Bloodbath Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Announcement.

Hazratullah explained that the protesters had initially planned to march towards the dam's construction site after the Eid prayers. However, this plan was put on hold following a request from a technical committee formed by the PoGB government, which asked for "three to four days" for further discussions. Hazratullah said that they agreed to the request, postponing their march due to the Eid holidays.

He warned that protesters will organize a larger demonstration and take action to halt the dam's construction if their demands, like compensation, land ownership rights, and job opportunities, are not addressed.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Is Set To Announce 'Reciprocal' Tariffs in Risky Move That Could Reshape Economy.

"We will not back down from our 31-point charter. Our protest will continue until all our issues are resolved," Hum English quoted Hazratullah as saying.

The protesters' demands include receiving 80 per cent of the royalty from the Diamer-Bhasha Dam and 30 per cent from the Dasu Dam, along with free electricity for Diamer district and discounted rates for the rest of the region, as reported by Dawn.

They have sought compensation for 18,000 acres of land acquired for the dam, a financial package for the 3,000 remaining affected families, and provisions for commercial and residential plots. Additionally, they have demanded development projects in education, health, and sewage, local employment opportunities at the dam site, and the regularization of daily wage workers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)