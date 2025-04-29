Hunza [PoGB], April 29 (ANI): The Hunza Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry has strongly opposed a recent tourism-related directive issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Hunza District over its potentially damaging impact on the region's economy and a lack of consultation with key stakeholders, as reported by Pamir Times.

In a statement, the Chamber criticised the order as "unilateral and disconnected from the realities on the ground," expressing alarm over its implications for Hunza's tourism-dependent economy.

The organisation warned that the directive could significantly harm small traders, artisans, hoteliers, and daily wage earners who rely heavily on tourist activity, as reported by Pamir Times.

"The decision was taken without involving those most affected," the Chamber said. "This approach threatens livelihoods and undermines the collaborative spirit needed to address challenges in the tourism and small business sectors."

According to Pamir Times, the Chamber presented three key demands to the district administration: the immediate withdrawal of the Deputy Commissioner's tourism-related order; mandatory consultation with the Hunza Hotel Association, trade unions, and local representatives before making any future decisions affecting the tourism sector; and the establishment of a joint committee dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by small businesses and the broader tourism industry in the region.

The Chamber also issued a warning that failure to address these demands could result in legal proceedings and peaceful protests. It emphasised that any potential disruption stemming from such actions would be the responsibility of the district administration, the Pamir Times reported.

Despite its firm stance, the Chamber reiterated its openness to dialogue and cooperation. "We remain committed to working with the authorities to protect Hunza's economic and social fabric," the statement concluded, urging the administration to adopt a more inclusive and consultative approach.

According to Pamir Times, the Deputy Commissioner's office has not yet issued a response to the Chamber's statement. The Chamber's statement comes after the District Administration, in a notification this week, citing National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) directives, mandated that only hotels classified as "Low-Risk" may accommodate foreign tourists, while "Medium-Risk" and "High-Risk" establishments are strictly prohibited from doing so.

Out of 387 hotels and guest houses across Hunza, only 45 have been categorised as Low Risk, leaving over 88 per cent either barred from hosting foreign visitors or still awaiting assessment.

As part of the new security framework, even small family-run guest houses must now hire licensed armed security guards, install CCTV surveillance systems, and meet a range of costly and impractical compliance requirements.

Those yet to be assessed must integrate the Hotel Eye surveillance software by 5 May 2025 or risk closure. Violations will result in the immediate sealing of premises and potential legal action. (ANI)

