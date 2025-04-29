Taipei, April 29: Chinese authorities say 22 people have been killed and 3 injured in a fire at restaurant in the northern city of Liaoning. No word was given about the cause of the fire that broke out around 12:25 p.m, but images showed ferocious flames coming from the windows and doors as firefighters started to tackle it.
Fire In Restaurant in Northern City of Liaoning
BREAKING: 22 people have died, while 3 others were injured after a fire at a restaurant in northeast China.
The fire broke out at 12.25 pm (0425 GMT) in a residential area in Liaoning Province's Liaoyang City. #China #Fire pic.twitter.com/vZ5LLVK0bp
— Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) April 29, 2025
Çin'in Liaoning eyaletinde bir restoranda çıkan yangında 22 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 3 kişi yaralandı pic.twitter.com/22KPJmuC2B
— Turkish Post (@turkishpostnet) April 29, 2025