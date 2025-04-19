Skardu [PoGB], April 19 (ANI): A heavy downpour in Skardu district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan has once again turned the already damaged College Road into a river, causing severe disruption to daily life. Residents, shopkeepers, students, and commuters faced immense difficulties as the area was submerged under rainwater, Skardu TV reported.

The flooding highlighted the deteriorating state of the city's drainage and sewage systems. On Thursday morning, after a night of rain, several inches of water covered the entire stretch of College Road. Footpaths vanished, vehicles broke down, and pedestrians were forced to walk through knee-deep water. The poor drainage system caused water to enter shops and hotels, damaging property and goods. Most businesses remained shut, with shopkeepers expressing frustration over repeated losses due to the recurring floods, according to Skardu TV.

College students preparing for exams were among the worst affected. Many struggled to reach their institutions, and some were unable to attend at all due to the flooded roads, as reported by Skardu TV.

Locals and traders voiced deep dissatisfaction with the lack of government action. "This is not the first time. Every time it rains, we suffer. We've complained countless times, but no one listens," said a hotel owner whose premises were filled with rainwater.

According to Skardu TV, residents are now calling on the Commissioner of Skardu and higher government officials to act immediately. "It's high time the authorities wake up. We demand immediate action to prevent future disasters like this," said one local resident.

The people of Skardu are demanding not just temporary solutions but permanent infrastructural improvements. Without urgent intervention, such flooding will continue to inflict economic damage, obstruct education, and pose public health risks in one of the main urban centers of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)

