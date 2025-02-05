Diamer [PoGB], February 5 (ANI): Students in the Diamer district of Chilas has staged protest over the disappointing results of the 5th and 8th-grade exams conducted by the Board of Elementary Education, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), according to a report by Markhor Times.

The protest was staged at Siddique Akbar Chowk, with students voicing their dissatisfaction over what they termed as "unfair and unjust" exam results, Markhor Times reported.

According to the protesters, only three students out of a large cohort passed the exams, while the rest failed. This has sparked outrage among the students, who are demanding that the exams be held again.

Markhor Times highlighted that one protesting student shared their frustration, saying, "A student whose father is the PA to the director of schools does not even know how to write his name, yet he has passed."

The students had previously approached the secretary and the director of the Education Department to voice their concerns, but both officials reportedly refused to take any action.

"We went to the secretary, but he sent us to the director. The director also refused to address our concerns," said another student involved in the protest, the Markhor Times reported.

Despite the officials' rejection, the students remain adamant in their demand. They assert that conducting the exams again is their legal right and that they will continue protesting until their voices are heard. The students have warned that they will not leave the streets unless their demands for a fair re-examination process are met.

The students are calling for justice and an opportunity to prove their academic abilities under fair conditions. (ANI)

