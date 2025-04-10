Gilgit [PoGB], April 10 (ANI): A group of women staged a sit-in on the Karakoram Highway in the Sultanabad village of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan(PoGB), voicing their frustration over the prolonged electricity issues affecting the residents of the area, as reported by Pamir Times.

The protest held against the Water and Power Department's secretary underscored the growing anger surrounding the power supply failures in the region. The protesters vowed to continue their sit-in until their demands were met.

Also Read | OpenAI Counter-Sues Elon Musk Over Harassment, Alleging Tech Billionaire Attempted To Slow Down Its Operations and Seize Control of AI Innovations.

For the past two years, residents of Sultanabad have been without reliable electricity despite having a transformer installed. The issue lies in the contractor's failure to complete vital work on two crucial power poles, which has left the area without power for an extended period, Pamir Times reported.

The protesters demanded immediate action to complete the power line work and hold the contractor accountable for the delays. According to protesters, the contractor has received full payment for his work, yet the work remains incomplete, and the residents are still living without electricity. The lack of power has made daily life increasingly difficult, with residents unable to charge their mobile phones or use other essential electrical services.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Case: Security Tightened at Delhi’s Patiala House Court As 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Accused Likely To Be Produced Following His Extradition From US (Watch Videos).

One of the protesters, who has been without electricity for more than two years, expressed frustration over the prolonged wait. He emphasized that both the government and contractors need to fulfill their commitments, highlighting the urgent need for power and basic services. He also called for accountability for the ongoing neglect faced by the community, Pamir Times reported.

The women's protest is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles in remote areas where infrastructure projects often face long delays and mismanagement.

The people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have regularly staged protests to raise awareness about social, economic, and political issues. They demand justice, equality, and improved living conditions, urging authorities to address their concerns and provide real solutions for a better future and responsive governance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)