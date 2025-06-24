Muzaffarabad [PoJK], June 24 (ANI): Scores of ad-hoc government employees in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) are staging a continuous sit-in outside the Central Press Club in Muzaffarabad, demanding regularisation of their services. According to reports, many of these workers have been serving in various departments for over 20 years without being granted permanent status, a right routinely extended to their counterparts in other regions of Pakistan.

Protesters say the government's failure to recognize their long-standing service has forced them into the streets in search of justice. "The state policies that have been adopted are not facilities, not solutions--they are just problems, which force people onto the streets. Sometimes in front of offices, sometimes all the way to Islamabad," said one protester, voicing frustration over years of being ignored.

Also Read | Donald Trump Loses Cool After Israel and Iran Violate Ceasefire, Says 'They Don't Know What the F*ck They're Doing'; US President's Angry Reaction Goes Viral (Video).

Facing extreme heat and mounting uncertainty, these employees argue that their most productive years have been taken from them under the false promise of eventual job security. Now, as many approach their 40s and 50s, they face the prospect of dismissal without pension or alternative employment.

"What kind of regime, law or government is this?" questioned another protester. "They used the prime of our youth--our energy and potential--for 20 years. And now that we are older and cannot do anything else, they're saying our appointments were illegal and we must go. This is injustice. No law or state that takes away people's rights can be acceptable in a humane society." He said.

Also Read | US Shocker: 4-Month-Old Baby Dies After Parents Keep Her Inside Drawer With Towels at Hotel in Texas, Arrested.

Despite repeated protests throughout the past year, the authorities have yet to offer a concrete resolution. The growing movement reflects broader discontent with governance and labour rights in PoJK, as thousands of workers continue to live in limbo. The ad-hoc employees now demand that the government act immediately to regularise their status and protect their livelihoods.

In PoJK, citizens are frequently denied basic rights across multiple sectors. Ad-hoc government employees serve for decades without job regularisation, leaving them vulnerable to sudden dismissal without pensions or benefits. Education and healthcare sectors suffer from underfunding and inadequate staffing, while infrastructure development lags far behind. Political representation remains limited, with decisions often imposed by Islamabad rather than local governance. Freedom of expression is suppressed, and protests are met with indifference or force. These systemic denials reflect a broader pattern of neglect and exploitation, with residents of PoJK treated unequally compared to those in other Pakistani regions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)