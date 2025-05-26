Rawalakot [PoJK], May 26 (ANI): A student leader from the Jhelum Valley in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Javed Ishaq Chauhan, was abducted from his university hostel in Rawalakot and brutally tortured before being dumped by the roadside, according to a statement by United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan.

Chauhan, currently enrolled at the University of Poonch in Rawalakot, was scheduled to appear for an examination at 11 am the following day. He is now fighting for his life and undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalakot. His condition is reported to be critical.

Also Read | 'Terrorism Is an Open Business in Pakistan', Says EAM S Jaishankar in Interview to German Newspaper FAZ.

Condemning the attack, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan said, "Abducting a student from his hostel and subjecting him to brutal torture, especially before an exam, is not only cruel but also an alarming indicator of rising oppression in so-called Azad Kashmir."

Chauhan had been receiving threats for his active participation in a program organised by the Action Committee, a platform known for highlighting issues faced by residents of PoJK. The abduction appears to be a targeted act to suppress student activism and political engagement in the region.

Also Read | Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Benjamin Netanyahu Government Rejects New Ceasefire Deal Proposed by US Mediators.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among local students and civil society groups, who have called for justice and accountability. "On one hand, armed extremist groups roam freely, and on the other, peaceful student leaders are abducted and tortured. This hypocrisy must end," said Khan.

He urged the people of PoJK to rise above fear and question the actions of local authorities and their handlers. UKPNP has called for an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident and demanded that those responsible be held to account. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)