Warsaw, Jun 24 (AP) Poland is getting a loan of 450 million euros ($474 million) from a bank linked to a European human rights group to help it cope with the influx of refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland and the Council of Europe Development Bank signed the loan agreement Friday.

Also Read | Iran: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Parents Leave Her in Hot Car To Attend Funeral in Ramhormoz.

Some 4.3 million refugees crossed into Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Poland is providing them with free shelter, social and medical care, education and job opportunities.

Many have moved on to other countries and some have decided to go back home, but an estimated half of the number remain in Poland.

Also Read | JK Rowling Pranked by Russian Comedians Impersonating Ukraine President Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki singled out the European Union earlier this month, saying it's decision-making procedures for providing financial support are “sometimes too slow.”

The Council of Europe has 46 member countries, including EU nations, and aims to protect human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The Paris-based bank was founded in 1956 and finances projects with a social mission. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)