Warsaw [Poland], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland does not rule out the possibility of closing the borders with Belarus over the migration crisis, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday.

Currently, Poland has closed only the Kuznica checkpoint.

"We are thinking over the steps associated with increasingly more serious economic sanctions, including closing the Polish-Belarusian border from the Polish side," Morawiecki said after the meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn. (ANI/Sputnik)

