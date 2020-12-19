Warsaw [Poland], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Poland confirmed on Friday 11,013 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total caseload to 1,182,864, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry also reported 426 new deaths from the virus, raising the national death toll to 24,771.

The Polish government announced on Thursday a nationwide lockdown from December 28 to January 17 in an effort to contain the COVID-19 epidemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)