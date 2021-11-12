Warsaw [Poland], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Poland sees exercises in Belarus by Russian paratroopers as a threat, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Friday.

"This is, firstly, a threat, and secondly, a real scenario," Przydacz said.

On Friday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported that Belarusian and Russian paratroopers were performing combat training tasks at the Belarusian training ground against the background of an increase in military activity near the western border of the republic. (ANI/Sputnik)

