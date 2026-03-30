VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 30: The 6th edition of the Most Trusted Brands of India, a gala industry event bringing together the who's who of the industry, successfully concluded on March 13th at the Sahara Star in Mumbai. This unique industry platform brought together 200+ senior professionals, including marketing leaders, CXOs, and key decision-makers from across industries to explore the evolving dynamics of consumer trust, brand perception, and market leadership.

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The event commenced with a welcome address by Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Team Marksmen Network, who highlighted the growing importance of trust and perception in shaping brand leadership in today's rapidly evolving marketplace.

A key highlight of the evening was a thought-provoking panel discussion on "Reputation, Relevance & Reinvention - The New Rules of Consumer Perception", which explored how brands can remain relevant in an era defined by changing consumer expectations and an increasing demand for authenticity.

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The panel featured distinguished marketing leaders including Prashant Sukhwani, VP Marketing, Burger King; Abhishek Kumar Srivastava, Vice President Marketing (CMO), Piramal Consumer Healthcare; Deepak Oram, SVP - Growth Marketing & Martech, HDFC Bank; and Gaurangi Desai Mehra, Director - Marketing & Communications, APAR Industries. The discussion was moderated by Amiya Swarup, Partner - Marketing Consulting, Ernst & Young, who guided the conversation on key themes such as the role of culture and communities in shaping brand reputation, the rise of purpose-driven consumer behaviour, and strategies for managing perception amid disruption and increasing consumer scepticism.

Adding further depth, Mohit Shrivastava, AVP - Research & Consulting, Coherent Market Insights, presented insights into the evaluation framework and research methodology used to identify the Most Trusted Brands of India, outlining the analytical parameters used to assess brand trust and consumer perception.

The event also featured a special address by the Chief Guest, Shri Kripashankar Singh, Former Minister of State for Home Affairs of Maharashtra and Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who emphasised the importance of trust, credibility, and responsible leadership in both governance and business. He also felicitated the winning organisations, recognising their commitment to building strong and enduring consumer relationships.

The evening culminated with the felicitation ceremony, where a clutch of eminent brands were felicitated for their excellence in fostering consumer trust through innovation, transparency, and consistent value delivery. Those recognised included:

The event successfully brought together industry leaders and experts to share meaningful insights on the evolving landscape of consumer perception, reinforcing the growing importance of trust, authenticity, and purpose in building enduring brands.

The evening honoured the following brands as the Most Trusted Brands of India 2026:

- APAR Cable Solutions

- Appliances Business, Godrej Enterprises Group

- ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

- Avaada

- BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

- BirlaNu Leakproof Pipes

- Bisleri International Pvt Ltd

- Bright Outdoor

- Burger King

- CooperVision India

- DURASHINE® By Tata Steel Colors

- EaseMyTrip

- Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd

- Fenesta

- Google Cloud

- Greenpanel Industries Limited

- Haier Appliances India

- HETTICH

- Independence

- Insolation Energy Limited (INA Solar)

- i-pill daily

- JAIRAJ GROUP

- Jio-bp

- Johnson's Baby

- KALLIYATH TMT

- Kissht

- Konica Minolta Business Solution India Pvt. Ltd.

- Lacto Calamine

- Laljee Godhoo & Co.

- Luminous Power Technologies

- Meenakshi Udyog (India) Pvt. Ltd

- Mold-Tek Packaging Limited

- Muthoot FinCorp Ltd

- Neelam Stainless steel

- Nova

- OMRON Healthcare India

- OneAssist Consumer Solutions

- OSEL Devices Limited

- Shalimar Paints ltd

- Skoda India

- Tata CLiQ Luxury

- TenderCuts Farm Fresh Meats & Fresh Fish

- UltraTech Cement

- UNITED INDIA INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

- V.P. Bedekar & Sons Pvt Ltd

- Wagh Bakri Tea

- WONDERCHEF HOME APPLIANCES

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