Warsaw [Poland], April 7 (ANI): Poland braces for a pivotal moment as local elections loom large, serving as a litmus test for Prime Minister Donald Tusk's coalition government, which assumed power nearly four months ago, Al Jazeera reported.

On Sunday, Polish voters will cast their ballots, determining mayoral positions, municipal council members, and provincial assembly representatives. A staggering 1,90,000 candidates are vying for various local government roles in this Central European nation of 38 million inhabitants.

Tusk's ascent to the prime ministerial office in December signified a significant shift for the European Union's largest eastern member state. His leadership marked the end of an era defined by eight years of nationalist rule, which often led to friction with Western allies. Tusk's government has unequivocally steered Poland towards a pro-European trajectory, Al Jazeera reported.

The coalition, lead by Tusk, secured a parliamentary majority in the October elections, pledging to reverse judicial reforms enacted by the previous administration.

These reforms were critiqued for compromising the judiciary's independence while advancing the rights of marginalised groups like women and minorities.

Tusk has underscored the importance of victory for his liberal Civic Coalition (KO), a key component of the ruling alliance. He warns against the resurgence of nationalist sentiments under the Law and Justice Party (PiS), emphasising the stakes of the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a rally in Warsaw, Tusk articulated the gravity of the moment, stating, "Our dream - once a beautiful dream, and today an increasingly better reality - may end overnight." He highlighted the imperatives of preserving freedom, democracy, and human rights.

Conversely, PiS, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, vehemently denies allegations of undermining democratic values and human rights. Kaczynski views the local elections as an opportunity to challenge the incumbent government's credibility and efficacy.

Kaczynski rallied supporters, asserting, "We have a chance ... to show the authorities who are at the helm in Warsaw today a yellow card," likening the electoral process to a soccer referee's admonition.

The outcome of Sunday's elections carries significance beyond Poland's borders, with ramifications for the upcoming European Parliament elections in June. Tusk's administration has endeavoured to thaw frozen EU funds and enact judicial and media reforms, although it faces scrutiny over the pace of implementation and legality of certain measures, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

