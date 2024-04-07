Taipei, April 7: The number of daily aftershocks after a powerful 7.4 earthquake rocked Huwalien City on April 3 has shown a declining trend, reported Central News Agency Focus Taiwan, citing the Central Weather Administration's (CWA) statement on Sunday.

Data showed a decline in the daily count of aftershocks over the past few days, dropping from 314, 167, and 111 to 89. As of 8.12 am Sunday, a total of 681 aftershocks had hit Taiwan, including two exceeding a magnitude of 6, one of magnitude 6.5, and another 6.2 that struck at 8.11 am and 10:14 am on April 3 and 24, ranging from magnitude 5 to 6, CWA data showed, as per Focus Taiwan. Taiwan Earthquake: Nurses Protects Newborn Babies When Quake Hits, Video Goes Viral.

During the recent timeframe, a total of 208 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4 to 5 were recorded. Over the past 24 hours, there have been three earthquakes with magnitudes of 5 or higher, including a 5.2 and a 5.3 tremor at 11.52 am and 6.47 pm on Saturday, respectively, and a 5.1 quake at 5.15 am on Sunday. Additionally, 19 earthquakes ranging from magnitudes 4 to 5 occurred within this period, as per the provided data.

According to Focus Taiwan, the magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 7.58 am on Wednesday, leaving 13 dead, 1,133 injured, and six missing, as of 8 am (local time) on Sunday. By 7.57 am on April 4, approximately 24 hours after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck, Taiwan experienced 314 aftershocks. Earthquake in Taiwan: Videos Show Vehicles Shaking on Highway, Massive Destruction as Houses and Buildings Collapse Following Magnitude 7.4 Quake.

As of 8.05 am (local time) on Friday, the cumulative tally rose to 481 aftershocks, and by 8.02 am on Saturday, the total reached 592 aftershocks, as per data shared by CWA. However, a recent report published by the island's fire department stated that approximately 400 people are still stranded and waiting to be rescued, following the 7.4-magnitude temblor, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the quake increased to 13, Taiwan's National Fire Agency (NFA) said, after three bodies were recovered from a walking trail through the mountainous region. Of them, two bodies were recovered on Friday and the other on Saturday, the NFA said, while adding that the teams were still working to confirm the identities of the bodies recovered, CNN reported. "More than a thousand people are being treated for injuries, and six persons are still missing," an official said, according to CNN.