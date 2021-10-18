Warsaw, Oct 18 (AP) Thousands of people marched Sunday in Warsaw in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.

At the march, which was held under the slogan “Stop torture at the border," marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behaviour for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.

“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the border region's forests and swamps.

Many Poles have been moved by images of families with young children who had made it to Poland and were then sent back across the border into Belarus.

“What our government is doing is a disgrace,” said Dorota Moran, a 39-year-old preschool therapist for autistic children who marched with two of her three children. “We are in the European Union and should seek support from the European Union. But first of all we have to be human and protect the families and children.”

Another protester, Marcin Kacprzak, traveled from the city of Plock to protest.

“We are horrified by what is happening at our eastern border,” the 45-year-old said, carrying a sign that said “Love your neighbour.”

“We see people and their suffering," he said. "We do not look the color of their skin, their race or their religion."

For about two months, large numbers of people from the Mideast and Africa have been trying to enter Poland illegally from Belarus. Polish authorities have accused Belarus and Russia of encouraging the migration to trigger instability within the European Union, calling it “hybrid warfare.”

This week the Polish parliament adopted legislation allowing the arbitrary rejection of migrants' asylum applications. The UN refugee agency said the legislation “undermines the fundamental right to seek asylum set out in international and EU law.” (AP)

