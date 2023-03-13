Dallas (US), Mar 13 (AP) A man and woman have been arrested and charged after four people were found fatally shot in a Dallas apartment where an infant was found unharmed, police said Monday.

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, have been charged with capital murder, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for either suspect.

Also Read | China's 'Digital Silk Road' in South Africa, US Raises Questions on Spying.

Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10 p.m. Sunday found two men and two women who had been shot. They all died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims and have not provided information on a possible motive for the shootings.

Also Read | Russia President Vladimir Putin May Attend G20 Summit in India, Though No Decision Yet, Says Kremlin.

Police said officers located the suspects' vehicle a few miles from the scene at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and both were taken into custody just after 10 p.m. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)