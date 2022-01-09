Berlin, Jan 9 (AP) Police in Germany have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of killing a couple in their home while their four children were present.

The 47-year-old woman and her 51-year-old husband were found with stab wounds early Sunday in the basement of their house in Mistelbach, near the Bavarian town of Bayreuth.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Scam: Pakistanis Lose Millions to Massive Fraud Worth $100 Million.

Upper Franconia police said they were alerted by neighbours who had heard cries for help shortly after midnight.

Officers launched a manhunt for the suspect, who gave himself up to police several hours later.

Also Read | Brazil: 6 Killed, 30 Injured After Major Cliff Wall Collapses on Tourist Boats in Furnas Lake.

German news agency dpa quoted a police spokesman saying the teenager wasn't a member of the family, but initial information indicated he was a guest.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the couple's four underage children had witnessed the crime itself.

They were being looked after by social workers, dpa reported. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)